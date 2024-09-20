Shohei Ohtani becomes the first MLB player to top 50 homers and 50 steals in a season

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Los Angeles Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani did something last night that no Major League Baseball player has ever done.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: There they go. Throw to third, beats him, but he got his foot in.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: The 50th for Ohtani.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ohtani stole a base against the Miami Marlins, as heard on Spectrum SportsNet LA, and it was his 50th stolen base of the year.

FADEL: That was only part of the achievement. He hit a home run and then stepped to the plate again in the seventh inning.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Ohtani sends one in the air - the other way. Back it goes. Gone.

(CHEERING)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Shohei Ohtani starts the 50-50 club.

INSKEEP: Fifty-fifty club. The first-ever major league player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. A few players before him reached the 40-40 mark, which used to be the standard.

FADEL: He didn't stop there. By the end of the game, he was up to 51 stolen bases and 51 home runs.

INSKEEP: Yeah. Never mind the 50-50 club - 51-51. He hits and pitches, by the way. Although this year, he's just hitting as he rehabs his pitching elbow from an injury.

FADEL: Slacker.

(LAUGHTER)

FADEL: After the game, he spoke through his interpreter, Will Ireton, again on Spectrum SportsNet LA.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SHOHEI OHTANI: (Speaking Japanese).

WILL IRETON: "To be honest, I'm the one probably most surprised. I have no idea where this came from, but I'm glad I performed well today."

INSKEEP: Performed well enough that the Dodgers dominated the game and won it, clinching a playoff spot, which will be Ohtani's first postseason playing in the United States.

FADEL: After the team popped the champagne in the locker room, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave a toast.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DAVE ROBERTS: This is a game that's been played for over 200 years, and he has done something that's never been done in this game. And it's really unprecedented. And so, Shohei, cheers to you on something really spectacular, man. Congratulations.

INSKEEP: Fifty-one-fifty-one, and the season ain't over.

FADEL: Look at me talking about sports like I'm A Martínez.

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: You're a pro. You're a pro.

FADEL: Totally. Call me the new sports correspondent.

