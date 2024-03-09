'Wait Wait' for March 9, 2024: With Not My Job guest Claudia Goldin

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Claudia Goldin and panelists Maeve Higgins, Josh Gondelman and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Florida Wants A Break from The Break; Palace Intrigue; Our Fridges Are Overrun

Panel Questions

The Best Food For The Earth

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about someone going above and beyond for love, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Nobel Prize-winning economist Claudia Goldin on first class

Nobel Prize-winning economist and Time Person of the Year Claudia Goldin plays our game called, "Economy? How About First Class!" Three questions about Tom Stuker, the most traveled airline passenger in history.

Panel Questions

These Aren't Your Father's Clowns; Meet Smoko, Fid and Gonk

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Buckle Up To Sleep; Birthday Suit Bowling; A Purrfect Way to Avoid Late Fees

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that they can't go to Florida, what are Spring Breakers going to do?

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.