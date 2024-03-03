Oscars 2024: The musical love story of 'Maestro'

The movie “Maestro” explores the complex relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia, played respectively by Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

Both could walk away with more than one Academy Award this weekend. Cooper has been nominated for best actor and best original screenplay. And his co-star, Carey Mulligan, has been nominated for best actress.

This sweeping biopic from Netflix spans Bernstein’s professional life. In his eight decades, he grew to become a cultural giant, composer, conductor, pianist, educator, and humanitarian. He wrote three symphonies and the Broadway sensation “West Side Story.” Bernstein also composed “Chichester Psalms” and “Mass.”

Off stage, his love life was complicated. How does this Oscar-nominated love letter to life and art capture a man whose personality lit up rooms and concert halls in the U.S. and around the world?

We revisit our review with 1A’s entertainment reporter, John Horn, who spoke to Carey Mulligan about her role late last year, and to art critic and More Than Music host Joseph Horowitz.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5