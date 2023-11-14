What could United States vs. Rahimi mean for the gun rights of domestic abusers?

Guns, and who gets to have access to them, is one of the most hotly debated issues in our country.

The Supreme Court will weigh in on gun rights once more in the coming months in the case of a 23-year-old Texas man namedZackey Rahimi.

His case challenges a federal law that’s been around for nearly two decades that strips gun ownership rights from people under domestic violence protection orders.

How should the high court regulate who gets access to guns? And how might the outcome of the case shape gun rights as we know them?

