Surprise! How embracing unpredictable moments can make us feel more alive

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Mind, Body, Spirit- Part 3.

What happens when we embrace unpredictability instead of fearing it? Writer Tania Luna explores how engineering surprise in our daily lives can lead to a fuller, more joyful existence.

About Tania Luna

Tania Luna has an unusual title, she calls herself a "surprisologist." As a toddler, Luna and her family left their home in post-Chernobyl Ukraine to seek asylum in the U.S. After dealing with this upheaval, she eventually focused her work on how to help individuals and teams thrive in uncertain circumstances and develop the bonds needed to get through them.

Luna is chair of the board, co-founder and former co-CEO of LifeLabs Learning. She is also a researcher, educator and writer, with bylines in Psychology Today, Harvard Business Review and multiple other publications. Luna is co-author of the books "The Leader Lab: How to Become a Great Manager, Faster" and "Surprise: Embrace the Unpredictable and Engineer the Unexpected," as well as co-host of the podcast Talk Psych to Me.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
