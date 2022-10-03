Meet new 'It's Been a Minute' host Brittany Luse

Delaware Public Media joins NPR in welcoming Brittany Luse as the new host of It's Been a Minute, heard every Sunday at 1PM on DPM.

Brittany is best known for hosting the podcasts For Colored Nerds and The Nod, will take over on the mic starting on the first weekend in October.

Executive Producer Veralyn Williams said, "The beauty of It's Been a Minute over the years was getting to spend time with Sam Sanders, someone who asks deep questions about our culture and unavoidable news. So, finding someone like Brittany – who could step into It's Been a Minute's solid foundation, while also making us want to lean into her unique curiosities about everything from finding love on reality TV to the gender politics of fringe online communities – is what I can only describe as public radio magic.

DPM’s Morning Edition host Kelli Steele recently spoke with Brittany about her new role and becoming part of the NPR family.