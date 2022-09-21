New York attorney general announces lawsuit against Trump

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James announced a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

“The complaint demonstrates that Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself, to cheat the system,” James said at a press conference Wednesday.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Andrea Bernstein, who covers Trump’s legal matters for NPR and is a member of ProPublica’s democracy team.

