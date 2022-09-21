© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Banned book week recommendations: Pick up one of these titles about about gender, race and sexuality

Published September 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Banned books are visible at the Central Library, a branch of the Brooklyn Public Library system, in New York City on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The books are banned in several public schools and libraries in the U.S., but young people can read digital versions from anywhere through the library. The Brooklyn Public Library offers free membership to anyone in the U.S. aged 13 to 21 who wants to check out and read books digitally in response to the nationwide wave of book censorship and restrictions. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
For Banned Books week, Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with “The Stacks” creator and host Traci Thomas about some of the books that topped the banned books list in 2021 as well as a couple of classic titles that also have been challenged.

Banned book recommendations from ‘The Stacks’ host Traci Thomas:

