Primary election results roll in from Arizona, Missouri and Michigan

In Arizona, the Republican primary for the governor’s race is still too close to call. On the Democratic side, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has won. Mark Finchem, who denies the results of the 2020 election, won the GOP primary for secretary of state.

Blake Masters, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the GOP Senate primary to face incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young looks at the results with Arizona Public Media political reporter Andrew Oxford.

Meanwhile, in Missouri, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine will face Republican Eric Schmitt to fill the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. Host Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Kellogg, the Missouri Statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.

And, Zoe Clark of Michigan Radio joins us with the latest results of the state’s primaries.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

