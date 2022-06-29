Trump lawyers worried the enraged president could be criminally liable for Jan. 6, testimony reveals

The latest hearing of the committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, revealed that former President Donald Trump wanted to join the mob storming the Capitol and became enraged when Secret Service agents prevented him. That’s according to the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks about what might be going on inside the Justice Department right now and her reaction to the Jan. 6 hearings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.