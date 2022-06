Michigan has a history of boundary disputes with Wisconsin and Ohio. But the Michigan-Indiana border has never been as controversial, to the point that neither state really knows exactly where it is.

Jakob Lazzaro of member station WVPE explains why this is the case and what’s being done about it.

