Sounds of America profiles recordings selected for the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

Our next installment? A smash hit from the late ’90s: “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin. This track is one of 25 chosen this year by the Library of Congress.

Martin had seen some previous success with his solo records in Spanish-speaking markets. But it was his 1999 Spanglish recordings that made him a star in the United States.

“Livin’ La Vida Loca” did more than take Ricky Martin to the top of the charts in the U.S. and around the world. It paved the way for an avalanche of Latin pop artists who followed in his footsteps.

Helping us tell us the story of La Vida Loca are Draco Rosa, Desmond Child, Maria Elena Nava, and and Ed Morales.

