Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks fears of a nuclear disaster

Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of nuclear power, and the Russian invasion has raised fears of a potential nuclear disaster there.

Russian troops withdrew from the area around Chernobyl just days ago. But fighting continues around the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

