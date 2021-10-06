New report details the massive scope of sex abuse within the French Catholic church

A new report finds more than 330,000 children were abused by priests and others in the French Catholic church over the past 70 years.

The stories are eerily similar to what reporters at The Boston Globe uncovered during a bombshell investigation in the U.S. almost 20 years ago.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson has more with NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley in Paris.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

