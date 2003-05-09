© 2022 Delaware Public Media
'Blue Car': Intimate, Thoughtful Teen-Centered Film

By Kenneth Turan
Published May 9, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

Blue Car is a movie about a teenager who embodies all of the contradictions, confusions, yearnings and suspicions of someone who is growing up too fast but wants things to happen faster still. The movie is finally opening in theaters across the country after garnering rave reviews at last year's Sundance Film Festival. Los Angeles Times and Morning Edition movie critic Ken Turan says acting is the reason to see the film. Hear Turan's review.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Kenneth Turan
Kenneth Turan is the film critic for the Los Angeles Times and NPR's Morning Edition, as well as the director of the Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. He has been a staff writer for the Washington Post and TV Guide, and served as the Times' book review editor.
