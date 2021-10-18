Search Query
Science, Health, Tech
YMCA of Delaware installs harnesses to help members with disabilities exercise
Terri Hancharick wants to make life better for people with disabilities. And that’s because of her daughter Brigitte, who has cerebral palsy. “Brigitte…
Listen
•
1:22