2026 State of the State

Search Query
Show Search
Home
Delaware News
Arts
Business
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Education
Politics & Government
Science, Health, Tech
Other Delaware Stories
Arts
Business
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Education
Politics & Government
Science, Health, Tech
Other Delaware Stories
Programs
Radio Schedule
Ask Gov. Meyer
The Green
Candidate Conversations 2024
Generation Voice
Hometown Heroes
Money & Politics in Delaware
Radio Schedule
Ask Gov. Meyer
The Green
Candidate Conversations 2024
Generation Voice
Hometown Heroes
Money & Politics in Delaware
About Us
Memberships
Annual Report 2024
People
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
General Info & Policies
Underwriting
Employment Opportunities
Listener Outreach
Contact Us
Press Room
Memberships
Annual Report 2024
People
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
General Info & Policies
Underwriting
Employment Opportunities
Listener Outreach
Contact Us
Press Room
Find Us
General Info
Mobile App
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn
General Info
Mobile App
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn
Radio Schedule
Newsletters
Ways to Donate
Donate Online Now
Donate A Vehicle
Donate Online Now
Donate A Vehicle
© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Delaware Public Media
On Air
Home
Delaware News
Arts
Business
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Education
Politics & Government
Science, Health, Tech
Other Delaware Stories
Arts
Business
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
Education
Politics & Government
Science, Health, Tech
Other Delaware Stories
Programs
Radio Schedule
Ask Gov. Meyer
The Green
Candidate Conversations 2024
Generation Voice
Hometown Heroes
Money & Politics in Delaware
Radio Schedule
Ask Gov. Meyer
The Green
Candidate Conversations 2024
Generation Voice
Hometown Heroes
Money & Politics in Delaware
About Us
Memberships
Annual Report 2024
People
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
General Info & Policies
Underwriting
Employment Opportunities
Listener Outreach
Contact Us
Press Room
Memberships
Annual Report 2024
People
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
General Info & Policies
Underwriting
Employment Opportunities
Listener Outreach
Contact Us
Press Room
Find Us
General Info
Mobile App
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn
General Info
Mobile App
Facebook
YouTube
LinkedIn
Radio Schedule
Newsletters
Ways to Donate
Donate Online Now
Donate A Vehicle
Donate Online Now
Donate A Vehicle
2026 State of the State
Politics & Government
Lawmakers react to Governor Meyer's State of the State address
Isreal Hale
Democrats and Republicans agreed that actionable items will not come until Meyer's budget releases next week.
Listen
•
1:08