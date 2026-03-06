The Green - March 6, 2026 Listen • 43:29

Delaware's corporate law changes: one year later

Delaware’s Supreme Court recently upheld a law passed by the state's General Assembly last year, designed to keep companies from leaving the state to incorporate elsewhere. A trend dubbed “DExit.”

State Senator Bryan Townsend sponsored that legislation - Senate Bill 21 - which was challenged by a company stockholder arguing it violated the state’s constitution.

This week, Townsend reflects on SB 21 and where the state stands almost a year later with Delaware Public Media politics reporter Bente Bouthier.

Delaware Public Media's Bente Bouthier interviews State Sen. Bryan Townsend Listen • 14:12

Univ. of Delaware professor contributes to 'Humanity's Last Exam'

A University of Delaware professor is part of a team that’s come up with a test for artificial intelligence programs.

Humanity's Last Exam tests how fast AI's capabilities are advancing. The exam was created by experts from around the world to figure out if AI programs can figure out solutions independently.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spoke with Humanity’s Last Exam contributor Manuel Schottdorf, a neuroscientist in the University of Delaware’s Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences about this AI test.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews UD neuroscientist Manuel Schottdorf Listen • 13:41

Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum's 'The Art of Elizabeth Catlett'

American artist Elizabeth Catlett spent much of her career as an expatriate. While beloved by artists for her captivating portrayals of Black women, she was also marginalized by academia and for a time, even her own government.

Now, the works of this compelling, politically-aware artist are on display at the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny is joined by the Biggs's Curator of American Art, Laura Fravel to learn more.