The Green - January 16, 2026 Listen • 50:40

How can schools support students experiencing homelessness?

Students experiencing homelessness in Delaware is a growing problem.

Often when people think of homelessness, adults come to mind, but, in fact, many times its families with children experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Just a few years ago, there were approximately 4,400 students identified as experiencing homelessness in Delaware.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with the University of Delaware associate professor Ann Aviles, who recently co-authored a new book Serving Students Who Are Homeless: A Resource Guide for Schools, District, Educational Leaders, and Community Partners to learn more about how students facing homelessness can be supported.

DPM’s Joe Irizarry interviews University of Delaware associate professor Ann Aviles Listen • 13:26

Nonprofits continue navigate uncertainty as 2026 begins

The first twelve months of the second Trump administration have been a wild, rough ride for nonprofits with drastic cuts to funding and policy changes that threaten the missions of some non-profits.

For many, the landscape has changed significantly.

Meanwhile, on the state level, lawmakers are looking at a leaner budget and revenue predictions.

To take the pulse of how nonprofits in the First State are doing now, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Sheila Bravo, President and CEO, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DANA President and CEO Sheila Bravo Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Opera Delaware performs 'Pagliacci' and 'Service Provider'

A travelling show that turns murderous and a date night interrupted by the incessant chime of text messages - what do they have in common?

They're both stories about love triangles, and they're the stories of a pair of operas presented by Opera Delaware next Friday and Sunday.

The operas are Pagliacci and Service Provider.

To learn more about the music and why the two operas - one of which premiered in 1892 and one written just ten years ago - work so well together, DPM's Martin Matheny sat down with Opera Delaware's Kerriann Otano on this week's Arts Playlist.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Opera Delaware Vice President of Engagement Kerriann Otano Listen • 11:57

Enlighten Me: More stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we visit the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a fall semester class taught by Lydia Timmins.

This week's featured student journalists are Ethan Grandin, Lily Grossberg and Cameron May.