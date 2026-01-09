The Green - January 9, 2026 Listen • 48:57

Upper Floor Housing offers option for adding more housing stock

Ongoing efforts to address the substantial need for more affordable housing suggest multiple solutions are necessary to build the neeeded level of available housing stock.

One approach that could help is something called “upper floor housing,” or upper floor redevelopment projects. They are a way some communities are utilizing underused spaces, like empty office buildings or unused historic buildings, to meet the demands for housing while preserving their downtown facade.

Upstairs Downtown is an organization that seeks to help upper floor redevelopers through workshops like one last month at the Smyrna Opera House.

Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale spend time with historic preservation architect Mike Jackson and Carmody Consulting principal consultant Dan Carmody to learn how Delaware communities could benefit from upper floor redevelopment.

DPM's Isreal Hale inerviews historic preservation architect Mike Jackson and Carmody Consulting principal consultant Dan Carmody

Arts in Delaware: A look ahead to 2026

As we head into 2026 – we here at The Green commit to once again putting a strong focus on the Delaware arts community through our regular arts segment – Arts Playlist.

The segment is helmed by our local Morning Edition host Martin Matheny – and we figured as we launch into 2026, it would be a good time to chat with Martin about some of the people and places he’s got an eye on over the next few months.

DPM's Martin Matheny and Tom Byrne discuss what to watch on the Delaware arts scene in early 2026

Arts Playlist: The Delaware Contemporary preps new exhibitions

The Delaware Contemporary.It is closed to the public right now, but inside, museum curators and other staff are working hard to prepare a trio of new exhibitions, designed to spark deep conversations and introspection.

To find out what's coming to the Delaware Contemporary, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spoke to Shefon Taylor, Director of Communications, Design and Strategy for this week's Arts Playlist.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews The Delaware Contemporary's Director of Communications, Design and Strategy Shefon Taylor

Enlighten Me: Stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we visit the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a fall semester class taught by Lydia Timmons.

This week's featured student journalists are Erica Chang, Ellie Hintz and Rachea Santora.