Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: Stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists

By Delaware Public Media
Published January 9, 2026 at 10:28 AM EST
A University of Delaware sign.
Delaware Public Media
A University of Delaware sign.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we visit the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a fall semester class taught by Lydia Timmons.

This week's featured student journalists are Erica Chang, Ellie Hintz and Rachea Santora.

Enlighten Me highlights three stories from UD student journalists

We start with Erica Chang, who examines the impact of federal cuts on food safety in the United States.

UD student journalist Erica Chang reports on food safety
Next up is Rachael Santora and her piece on the growing interest in distance running and what’s driving that interest

UD student journalist Rachael Santora reports on growing interest in distance running

And we close with Ellie Hintz, who explains how one local venue is putting the spotlight on UD student music acts.

UD student journalist Eliie Hintz reports on a local venue's focus on UD student music acts

