Arts in Delaware: A look ahead to 2026
As we head into 2026 – we here at The Green commit to once again putting a strong focus on the Delaware arts community through our regular arts segment – Arts Playlist.
The segment is helmed by our local Morning Edition host Martin Matheny – and we figured as we launch into 2026, it would be a good time to chat with Martin about some of the people and places he’s got an eye on over the next few months.
DPM's Martin Matheny and Tom Byrne discuss what to watch on the Delaware arts scene in early 2026
Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.