Delaware's newly created Office of New Americans asks how it can help immigrant community
Delaware now has an Office of New Americans to serve and support the immigrant community.
About 11% of Delaware residents are immigrants. That’s more than 115,000 people who contribute to Delaware socially and economically, according to the Office of New Americans director Rony Baltazar-Lopez.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Baltazar-Lopez to talk about the office’s inaugural year, which includes a listening tour with stops in all three counties.
DPM’s Abigail Lee interviews Office of New Americans director Rony Baltazar-Lopez