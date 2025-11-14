© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Delaware's newly created Office of New Americans asks how it can help immigrant community

By Abigail Lee
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:38 AM EST
Delaware now has an Office of New Americans to serve and support the immigrant community.

About 11% of Delaware residents are immigrants. That’s more than 115,000 people who contribute to Delaware socially and economically, according to the Office of New Americans director Rony Baltazar-Lopez.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Baltazar-Lopez to talk about the office’s inaugural year, which includes a listening tour with stops in all three counties.

DPM’s Abigail Lee interviews Office of New Americans director Rony Baltazar-Lopez

The Green
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
