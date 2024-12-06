Enlighten Me: Navigating the joys and challenges of holiday gift giving
Thanksgiving is firmly in the rearview, but already, Christmas is nearly upon us, and the gift giving frenzy that innately comes with it.
This year, American consumers estimate they will spend an average of around $1,000 on holiday presents; that’s a lot of gifts, a lot of time and money spent, and a lot of stress and anxiety.
In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Senior Producer Kyle McKinnon spoke with author and journalist Anna Goldfarb about the art of gift giving and why giving and, at times, receiving presents can be stressful.
Author and journalist Anna Goldfarb breaks down all things holiday gift giving with DPM's Kyle McKinnon