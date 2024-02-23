The Green – February 23, 2024

2024 gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long discusses campaign, key issues

Races in the 2024 Elections are starting to come into focus and one that’s drawing significant attention in Delaware is the race for Governor.

Democratic Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced her bid for the office in September, but her campaign got off to a sluggish start after she paused fundraising to examine and amend past campaign finance reports.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Hall-Long to discuss that situation, how she’s positioning herself with voters, and where she stands on some key issues.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long talks about her gubernatorial campaign with Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne Listen • 28:59

Understanding the loneliness epidemic and the importance of fostering friendships

More than a fifth of American adults say they often, or always, feel lonely or socially isolated.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently said that solving our country’s isolation is one of our generation’s greatest challenges and that loneliness in America is a full-blown epidemic.

But if loneliness is an epidemic, how do you treat it?

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined this week by author and journalist Anna Goldfarb to learn more about the impact of social isolation.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon examines the implications of social isolation with author and journalist Anna Goldfarb Listen • 11:14

Enlighten Me: Leap Day stories and how ‘leaplings’ celebrate their birthday every four years

Next week, there’s an extra day tacked onto the end of February known as Leap Day; a necessary calendar quirk that pops up every four years.

But just like every other day of the year, thousands of babies are born on Leap Day, which puts them in the unusual position of only having a birthday every four years.

In this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki talks with some Delawareans about life as a Leap Day baby.