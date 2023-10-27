Enlighten Me: Why Delaware is missing out on the remote work economy due to double taxation
Remote work means more opportunities and not having to live in areas because of employment, but it also means changes to tax obligations.
In Delaware, the state’s “convenience of the employer” rule requires taxpayers who switch from commuting into Delaware to working remotely in another state to still pay Delaware income taxes. Nonresident taxpayers who may never set foot in Delaware during the year are expected to continue paying taxes to the First State.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Andrew Wilford – senior policy analyst at the National Taxpayers Union Foundation and the director of its Interstate Commerce Initiative – about double taxation in Delaware.
