Where Black history curriculums stand in Delaware and the Department of Education’s role
Black History Month has been recognized across the county for more than four decades, and outside of acknowledging and honoring the achievements and contributions of Black Americans – it informs school curriculums every year.
In 2021, Delaware lawmakers passed and Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 198, requiring all public schools to teach certain elements of Black history, including the significance of slavery in the making of America’s economy and the contributions of Black people to American life and history.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Michael Feldman – Social Studies Education Associate with the Delaware Department of Education – to discuss the Black history-centric curriculums and the Department of Education’s role.
