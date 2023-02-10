The Green – February 10, 2023

Where Black history curriculums stand in Delaware and the Department of Education’s role

Black History Month has been recognized across the county for more than four decades, and outside of acknowledging and honoring the achievements and contributions of Black Americans – it informs school curriculums every year.

In 2021, Delaware lawmakers passed and Gov. John Carney signed House Bill 198, requiring all public schools to teach certain elements of Black history, including the significance of slavery in the making of America’s economy and the contributions of Black people to American life and history.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Michael Feldman – Social Studies Education Associate with the Delaware Department of Education – to discuss the Black history-centric curriculums and the Department of Education’s role.

DNREC names Katera Moore as Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently tapped urban geographer Katera Moore to be the state’s first environmental justice coordinator.

Moore takes on the role with the goal of addressing Delaware’s underserved communities, which historically face disproportionate health and environmental effects as minority and low-income populations.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry caught up with Katera Moore this week to learn about her new role and the challenges these issues pose.

Arts Playlist: ‘Andrew Wyeth: Home Places’

A new exhibit – ‘Andrew Wyeth: Home Places’ – is officially open to the public at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

The exhibit is curated by William Coleman, the Museum’s inaugural Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center. It features nearly 50 paintings and drawings of local buildings that inspired Wyeth over his almost eight-decades-long career, some of which have never been displayed publicly before.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with William Coleman about the exhibit and his new role at the Brandywine.

History Matters: Forgotten abolitionist hero Warner Mifflin

Chances are – even if you’ve lived in Delaware your entire life – you’ve never heard of Warner Mifflin.

A native of Virginia before moving to Kent County in Delaware, Mifflin grew up with a father who was an enslaver and eventually became an enslaver himself. But Mifflin quickly changed his ways and he went on a relentless lifelong campaign to end slavery in Delaware and across the nation.

For The Green’s History Matters series this week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon is joined by Mike McDowell – co-editor of “Writings of Warner Mifflin: Forgotten Abolitionist of the Revolutionary Era” – for more on Delaware’s unsung abolitionist hero.