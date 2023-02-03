Why Black history is American history
Since the mid-1970s, February has been recognized federally as Black History Month.
Educators take this time to focus on the Month’s theme and highlight the lives of icons such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks. But critics say Black History is American History and should be integrated throughout the school year, not relegated to a single month.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Delaware State University professor Donna Patterson – Chair of DSU’s Department of History, Political Science, and Philosophy, and Africana Studies Program Director – to learn more about how Black history is so entwined in the larger arc of our country that it cannot be separated.
DSU professor Donna Patterson explains how Black history and American history are intertwined with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon