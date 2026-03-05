DHSS says new software is saving behavioral health providers time, closing gaps in care

The Delaware Transfer and Referral Network or DTRN360 is DHSS’s effort to prevent gaps in mental health services by providing a centralized platform for patient information.

The platform is being touted as a first-of-its-kind in the US, allowing healthcare providers to access recent treatment for individuals to make better decisions about care.

"At DHSS, one of our core priorities is continued innovation and excellence in the services we provide to people with complex healthcare needs" said DHSS Secretary Christen Linke Young. "This is especially true for individuals with mental health conditions"

The service came online last summer, and since then, DHSS officials report interviewing over 200 stakeholders who support the all-in-one-place arrangement according to Michelle Singletary-Twyman, Director of Operations for DHSS’s Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

“We’re getting a lot of feedback from the providers about how it has reduced their workflow and increased their ability to get more work done with clients because the data is there when they first present.” she said.

The system is meant to connect several different providers using a single platform,

"Behavioral healthcare rarely in just one place. Individuals may interact with hospitals, crisis services, outpatient treatment providers, case managers, recovery treatment programs, and community supports" said Joanna Champney, Director of the DHSS Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. "Each of those providers might be doing excellent work, but historically, they haven't always had the tools to see the full picture."

Several providers are already using the program, including Dover Behavioral Health and Conexio Care, the substance abuse and mental health treatment program in New Castle County.

Ayeshia Smith is a team lead with Conexio Care.

“It’s very easy to navigate through. It doesn’t feel like more work that I have to do, and it’s just very beneficial to the team.” she said.

Twyman says traditionally, providers relied on fragmented data systems to treat a patient, often resulting in attempting treatment already proven ineffective for a given patient.

She adds changes have been made to highlight vulnerable patients for special care, including those in Delaware’s Assertive Community Treatment program. She says those with an ACT team have that fact appear on their record.

“At its core, DTRN306 is really about dignity. It ensures that when someone reaches out for help, their provider has access to information needed.” she said.

DTRN360 is still missing around nine contractor providers that work with DHSS. They are expected to be worked in by this summer.