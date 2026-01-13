Delaware Division of Public Health offers vaccinations at clinics amid hectic flu season

Delaware’s Division of Public Health clinics are open for routine vaccinations.

DPH reports 4,646 flu cases so far this season - along with 1,355 positive COVID cases and 686 RSV cases. These are estimates based on reported cases only.

The flu stats are higher than last year’s, which saw 2,455 cases reported statewide. Last week’s CDC report said flu activity in the First State remains high.

DPH Sussex County Health Services Clinic Administrator Jamie Van Horn said she wants to remind people they can still receive routine and seasonal vaccinations at two DPH clinics in New Castle and Kent Counties and three in Sussex.

“I'm not a clinician, but I think just overall, the routine vaccines are important to prevent serious infectious diseases by training the immune system to fight pathogens without causing the illness,” Van Horn said.

The clinics accept appointments and walk-ins for vaccinations, though walk-in availability varies day by day.

Residents with insurance may be charged a co-pay. The clinics accept appointments and walk-ins and will take all patients regardless of insurance status.

“If they are uninsured, typically we ask them and even those who are underinsured – we do screen them for their income,” Van Horn said. “However, the majority of our clients, if they come in and say, ‘Yeah, I just, I can't afford it,’ that's fine. We're going to proceed with their vaccine.”

Van Horn added DPH doesn’t want affordability to be a barrier to people getting their vaccinations.

There are seven clinics throughout the state, all of which offer routine vaccinations.

If a patient needs something specific like measles or pertussis vaccines, Van Horn said she encourages folks to call ahead and make sure the clinic has it in stock.