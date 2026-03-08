Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission defers action on Rivers Edge application

Sussex County’s Planning and Zoning Commission defers action on the Rivers Edge development application.

The 125 acre lot, proposed for Cave Neck Road in Milton, was formerly known as Totem. The applicant proposes 187 single-family lots with private roads, open space, and related necessary site improvements.

Many, though, took issue with the location of development. The area is zoned AR-1 and would require a rezoning, as many applications do, but this area is particularly environmentally sensitive according to those who spoke against it, including Commissioner Gregory Scott Collins.

“It’s not just that this is in an area designated by the state not to be developed. It’s that, combined with the existing strain on our infrastructure, that I think the state is well behind in addressing-

combined with the fact that this is an environmentally sensitive area.” he said.

Collins says those issues, combined with opposition from entities like the Cape Henlopen School District, which wrote the county asking them to deny it, make him wary of the project. He adds the project would likely require several revisions to gain approval.

“From what I’ve heard from the applicant, and all of the information that’s presented… The state, the schools, are all saying this is probably not something we should do. If this were to be approved, I think we’d want to make significant recommendations around changes.” he said.

Sussex County Rivers Edge proposed location highlighted in yellow

Glenn Mandalas, representing the application during this week's meeting argued that the preservation concerns shouldn't override the applications ability to build there.

"I think a lot of times we have these code requirements that say 'do certain things to the maximum extent possible'- that has to be balanced with private property rights and what you can do with your property" he said. "Certainly, we're trying to preserve this habitat maximum extent possible, but that doesn't mean [we] don't develop the property"

The public record is staying open to give the developer ample time to offer details about how they plan to preserve and protect surrounding land and environment.

The commission voted to defer action to a later date in a unanimous vote.