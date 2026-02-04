© 2026 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DNREC says planned data center near Delaware City prohibited under Coastal Zone Act

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published February 4, 2026 at 9:39 AM EST

The massive data center proposal in New Castle County is dealt a significant blow.

Delaware’s Department of National Resources and Environmental Control has deemed Project Washington - the six-million-square foot project planned near Delaware City - prohibited under Delaware’s the Coastal Zone Act, which governs large industrial construction along the Delaware coast.

In a letter to the developer Starwood Digital Ventures, DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said the decision was based on the project's plans for continuous uninterrupted operations relying on an unprecedented number of diesel generators that could produce air pollution at heavy industry levels.

He also cited the plan for a tank farm greater than 5 acres in size with further potential to pollute.

Starwood Digital Ventures asked DNREC in December for a decision on whether the facility falls under Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act. It has 14 days to appeal this ruling.

The proposed data center has been a hot button issue in New Castle County. There’s no plan for the facility to produce its own power, and consumer advocates predict that if the data center pulls power from the grid, power bills could rise by some $70 per month.

And state lawmakers are currently considering multiple bills to address data centers and their potential economic and environmental impact.

Read the DNREC decision here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates
Politics & Government
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne