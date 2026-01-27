Sussex County council workshops comprehensive plan revisions

The county recently held similar workshops to discuss changes to the land use map and comprehensive plan. Their work resumed this week as the county pushes to file a revised comprehensive plan early.

This latest workship dove into what areas to designate as “growth areas.” after a series of controversial development proposals in areas with a high development designation. Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson.

“We signaled to the world ‘build here’ and yet, when it happened, people were still upset. So, yellow is growth, yellow is developing, we asked to have it built there and yet we still get negative feedback related to development happening in the yellow.” he said.

Land Use working group recommendations ask the county to keep growth in already dense areas.

Some County Council members voiced concerns the current direction of the comprehensive plan revision would provide too little restrictions in would-be growth areas.

Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum called for mandates to require open spaces in new developments.

“I think some kind of limitation, so that there can be livable space, not just concrete, and space that’s conducive to the area, is really important. So, I think a fair amount of open space, even in developing areas, is called for.” she said.

Others welcomed more lax restrictions to encourage growth, arguing excessive restrictions could hamper development too much, and asked for a “removal of the cuffs” during the discussion.

Council took no votes during the workshop, but county officials say the comprehensive plan revisal process will start in the coming weeks, and say they plan to take the first steps of submitting their new comp plan “very soon”.