Sussex Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for State Police training course

The 21-and-a-half acre property will serve as a training ground for operating emergency vehicles, and Delaware’s Office of Management and Budget seeks to add it onto the already approved new Delaware State Police Troop 4, off of Patriot’s Way.

OMB had a spot for the course in its original Troop 4 property plan, but Becker Morgan Group’s Jonathan Richard - representing the State Police - says changes had to be made

“Kind of a curveball that was thrown to us during construction, immediately as we were putting shovels into the ground, from the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs. Instead of trying to oppose them on the use of the particular area that was dedicated to his EVOC, the State Police has pivoted and with the Office of Management and Budget this is going across the street.” he said.

Troop 4 initially moved the course due to an overlap concern with the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs, and say they’d rather move the course than fight the VA on that issue.

The new location will make it neighbor to residential areas and businesses, as well as a veteran's cemetery. Commissioner Bruce Mears questioned whether the facility would run training exercises at night.

State Trooper Ryan Fitzpatrick says that Troop 4 intends to be a good neighbor.

“Should they be having a burial service, we would ensure that we would cease our operation for that short time frame. The goal is to be a good partner, the reason we’re moving it is because we are a good partner.” he said.

The larger DSP facility is planned to include a 46,000-square-foot barracks, a public-speaking and training auditorium, investigation and evidence rooms, a vehicle maintenance building, a gravel impound lot and a K-9 training spot- in addition, the State Bureau of Investigation will be housed there.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the course to Sussex County Council.

The project is scheduled to go before council Feb. 10.