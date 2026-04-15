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Hometown Heroes

Rob Tait

By Mark Rogers
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT

In this episode, Rob Tait, a previous Homey Award winner, will give us a preview of his forthcoming album "Dear Lightkeeper," including a couple in-studio performances.

We'll also hear new music from Abby Lee Music, Joey Ditullio, The Lucky Break, Nick Lombardo & The Decent Ok, Mandy Valentine, and Paul Colombo, as well as a sort of new song from John & Brittany. Enjoy tunes from 144000 Chosen Few, Ben Arnold, Death by Indie, DelCobras, The Garden Roads, Joe Kenney and Sterling Duns, Lia Menaker and more great local, original music.

Hometown Heroes
Mark Rogers
Mark Rogers brought his iconic show Hometown Heroes to Delaware Public Media in 2020. For 30 years, the show has featured the best musicians and local music from Delaware and the surrounding states. Mark was inducted in the Delaware Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
See stories by Mark Rogers