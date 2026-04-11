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Hometown Heroes

Valentina Sounds

By Mark Rogers
Published April 11, 2026 at 10:34 AM EDT
Hometown Heroes: Valentina Sounds

You won't want to miss hearing in-studio guest Valentina Sounds. She's a previous Homey Award winner who has two nominations in this year's awards. Get a preview of Valentina's forthcoming album "What Keeps Me Alive," as well as an exclusive live song.

We'll also have new music from Paul Zotter, Soraia, Katye Kellye and The Interruption, Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever and Freeze Time. There will also be tunes from John Grecia Band, Beru Revue, Ann Ramsey, Emcee Face, Grace Vonderkuhn, Jamie Marx, Kid Davis & the Bullets, LIZ MILLER, La Casa De, and Mikeal Anthony Greto.

Hometown Heroes
Mark Rogers
Mark Rogers brought his iconic show Hometown Heroes to Delaware Public Media in 2020. For 30 years, the show has featured the best musicians and local music from Delaware and the surrounding states. Mark was inducted in the Delaware Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.
See stories by Mark Rogers