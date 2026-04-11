Valentina Sounds

We'll also have new music from Paul Zotter, Soraia, Katye Kellye and The Interruption, Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever and Freeze Time. There will also be tunes from John Grecia Band, Beru Revue, Ann Ramsey, Emcee Face, Grace Vonderkuhn, Jamie Marx, Kid Davis & the Bullets, LIZ MILLER, La Casa De, and Mikeal Anthony Greto.