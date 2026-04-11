Valentina Sounds
You won't want to miss hearing in-studio guest Valentina Sounds. She's a previous Homey Award winner who has two nominations in this year's awards. Get a preview of Valentina's forthcoming album "What Keeps Me Alive," as well as an exclusive live song.
We'll also have new music from Paul Zotter, Soraia, Katye Kellye and The Interruption, Don McAvoy & The Great Whatever and Freeze Time. There will also be tunes from John Grecia Band, Beru Revue, Ann Ramsey, Emcee Face, Grace Vonderkuhn, Jamie Marx, Kid Davis & the Bullets, LIZ MILLER, La Casa De, and Mikeal Anthony Greto.