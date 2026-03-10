Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence supporters make case for school to remain open

BASSE was placed under formal review late last year, and the state’s Charter School Accountability Committee recommended the school’s charter be revoked .

The school first opened for 6th-8th grades in the 2024-2025 school year. Its enrollment has dropped by nearly half since that time, leaving it 6 students below its authorized minimum of 125.

As part of the formal review process, the committee held a second public hearing Monday to allow those familiar with the school to speak on its behalf.

BASSE Volunteer Ronald Berry was among those who weighed in.

Ronald Berry, volunteer with BASSE, weighs in on why the school should remain open.

“Spec-ed, that’s what I did, that’s what I do, that’s why I was put on this earth. The only thing I ask is that you give this school the opportunity that other schools get. And, please, someone, stop moving the goalposts."

Berry and others argue BASSE has not been given enough time to grow into a successful school, and if it is allowed another year it would be in compliance with its charter requirements.

If BASSE were to close, it would be the first charter school to lose their charter since Design Thinking Academy in 2019.

Other parents told committee members closing BASSE would hurt their children, saying most of the school’s students did not find success in traditional schools.

There were no comments opposing the school during the hearing.

Chantalle Ashford is BASSE’s Dean of Academic Excellence.

“I mean, I’m proud of our community. We showed up tonight, and people want this school to be here. Our families want our schools to be here, our students do, and the community broadly.” she told DPM.

And BASSE head of school Raushann Austin says that the school is moving forward as though the school's charter will remain in place,

"We have never been not doing anything. We've been functioning as if BASSE will be open for the 26-27, 27-28, 28-29 [school years], and so on. We have never stopped what we were doing." she said.

State Education Secretary Cindy Marten makes her final decision on BASSE’s fate March 19th, and public comment remains open until March 12th.