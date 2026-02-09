© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Caesar Rodney School District secures a referendum win, while Laurel voters say 'no' to a tax increase

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:48 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Mixed results for pair of First State school districts that asked residents Monday to increase taxes for operating expenses.

The Caesar Rodney school district passed an operating expense referendum for the time since 2015 with 2,719 residents voting “yes’ while 1,961 voted ‘no.”

The victory means the district will bring in an additional $6.1 million through a tax hike that increases the average homeowner’s tax bill by $274 a year. The money is earmarked for security improvements, teacher salary bumps, and more student support.

The vote is a major turnaround from a 2023 referendum that failed with less than one-third of voters supporting it.

Meanwhile, the Laurel School District saw its referendum fail.

The district’s first operating expense ask since 1985 was voted down by a nearly 2-to-1 margin with 1,113 voting against and 612 voting in favor.

The tax increase would have raised about $1.6 million by adding about $171 per year to the average homeowner’s tax bill.
Education
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne