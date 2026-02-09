Caesar Rodney School District secures a referendum win, while Laurel voters say 'no' to a tax increase

Mixed results for pair of First State school districts that asked residents Monday to increase taxes for operating expenses.

The Caesar Rodney school district passed an operating expense referendum for the time since 2015 with 2,719 residents voting “yes’ while 1,961 voted ‘no.”

The victory means the district will bring in an additional $6.1 million through a tax hike that increases the average homeowner’s tax bill by $274 a year. The money is earmarked for security improvements, teacher salary bumps, and more student support.

The vote is a major turnaround from a 2023 referendum that failed with less than one-third of voters supporting it.

Meanwhile, the Laurel School District saw its referendum fail.

The district’s first operating expense ask since 1985 was voted down by a nearly 2-to-1 margin with 1,113 voting against and 612 voting in favor.

The tax increase would have raised about $1.6 million by adding about $171 per year to the average homeowner’s tax bill.