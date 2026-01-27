Closings, delayed openings continue into Wednesday for First State schools

Another day of closings and delayed openings for school districts up and down the First State.

In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Seaford, Sussex Tech and Woodbridge school districts are opening 2 hours late. Laurel school district will have a remote learning day.Delmar school district has a 90-minute delayed opening.

In Central Delaware, Smyrna school district is closed Wednesday. Capital, Caesar Rodney, Polytech, Milford and Smyrna will have remote learning days. Lake Forest school district is opening 2 hours late.

In New Castle County, Brandywine Colonial and Red Clay school districts are closed. Appoquinimink, Christina, and New Castle County Vo-Tech School District will have a remote learning day.

All Delaware Tech campuses will be open except is Wilmington campus, which remains closed with services and instructors available remotely.