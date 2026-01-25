Monday closings pile up as Delaware copes with Sunday's winter storm

School districts, colleges and government offices up and down the First State plan to spend Monday digging out from Sunday’s winter storm.

In Sussex County, Cape Henlopen, Delmar, Indian River, and Laurel School Districts are closed. Sussex Tech has a remote learning day. Seaford School District has a previously scheduled off day.

In Central Delaware, Caesar Rodney, Lake Forest, Milford, Polytech and Smyrna school districts are all closed Monday.

In New Castle County, Christina, Colonial, and New Castle County Vo-Tech School Districts are closed Monday. Brandywine and Red Clay School Districts have previously scheduled off days.

No in-person classes Monday at the University of Delaware. Instructors are asked to communicate with students if courses will be held virtually, Essential personnel report as scheduled.

Delaware State Univ. classes are virtual, and operations are remote. Goldey-Beacom College is closed.

City of Dover and City of Wilmington offices and facilities are closed.