Code Purple at the Cape temporarily closes, relocates guests with state aid

Code Purple at the Cape is closing their shelters for two days- snowy road conditions have made it impossible for volunteers to staff the shelter and provide services.

But Site director Mike Agnew says they’ve received money from the Delaware State Housing Authority and used it to put around 30 guests into hotel rooms as the area digs out.

“We have a para-transit vehicle, so we’re able to move 16 guests at a time in our vehicle. The community resource center in Rehoboth Beach was open yesterday until 3:30, which is their normal weekend hours. We were able to pick our guests up in two trips back and forth to the hotel, and we provided our guests with enough food and drink for the next couple of days.” he said.

Code Purple of the Cape also moved guests into rooms earlier this year during extreme cold conditions- during that time, the shelter was not shut down. Instead, the move was done to create more room for unsheltered homeless at the shelter.

Gov. Meyer declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm Sunday afternoon.

Agnew says when that happens, the state usually offers to lend a hand.

“It has to do with the Governor. So, when the Governor declares a state of emergency at any of the three levels, it appears that funding is available for these kinds of activities. It really comes down to the Governor’s call.” he said.

Guests plan to stay in those rooms until Tuesday morning, but Agnew says as weather conditions evolve, they may stay longer.