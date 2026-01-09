Millsboro Police Offer resigned amid sexual harassment and racism allegations

A statement from Police Chief David Moyer confirms the Millsboro Police Department conducted an internal affairs investigation into allegations involving a former member of the department.

The officer in question is Senior Corporal John Wharton, who was investigated last August on claims of sexual harassment, using racist language, and making statements about falsely planting weapons on suspects to justify the use of force, according to a Delaware Criminal Justice Council Disclosure .

The disclosure says an investigation substantiated the allegations against Wharton, concluding he “engaged in conduct that violated department policies regarding professionalism, sexual harassment, racial sensitivity, courtesy, and truthfulness.”

Wharton resigned from the Millsboro Police Department last August before investigation and disciplinary action could be taken. The Police Officer Standards and Training Commission cited that as their grounds for decertifying Wharton last November , noting that Wharton would have also been legitimately discharged had he remained employed.

According to the Commission, Wharton is now "no longer authorized to exercise any police powers in the State of Delaware or be employed by any Delaware law enforcement agency in a police capacity."

Thus far, no criminal charges have been filed against Wharton for his alleged conduct.

Millsboro Police Chief Moyer says no further details will be released at this time citing concerns around confidentiality in personnel matters.