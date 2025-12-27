© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Funeral arrangements announced for State Trooper killed in DMV shooting

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published December 27, 2025 at 9:56 PM EST

Funeral services for the Delaware State Police trooper killed December 23 at the Division of Motor Vehicles’ Wilmington facility will be held on January 5 at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.

34-year-old Cpl. Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook was on an overtime assignment behind a reception desk at the DMV facility when State Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose shot him.

Public visitation will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on January 5.Visitation will be followed by a pass and review conducted by all uniformed emergency services personnel in attendance and then a memorial service.

After the service, final honors will be presented outside the Carpenter Center.The entire service and ceremonies are expected to end around 3 p.m.

Interment will be private and closed to the public and the media.

State Police say Snook, a 10-year State Police veteran, pushed a DMV employee out of the way after being shot by Rose, who then continued shooting at him.

Rose was shot by a New Castle County police officer through a window.

Snook and Rose were taken to the hospital immediately following the incident, where both died.

The other three people injured, including a second state trooper, had minor, non-gunshot-related injuries and were not taken to the hospital.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne