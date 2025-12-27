Funeral arrangements announced for State Trooper killed in DMV shooting
Funeral services for the Delaware State Police trooper killed December 23 at the Division of Motor Vehicles’ Wilmington facility will be held on January 5 at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.
34-year-old Cpl. Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook was on an overtime assignment behind a reception desk at the DMV facility when State Police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose shot him.
Public visitation will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on January 5.Visitation will be followed by a pass and review conducted by all uniformed emergency services personnel in attendance and then a memorial service.
After the service, final honors will be presented outside the Carpenter Center.The entire service and ceremonies are expected to end around 3 p.m.
Interment will be private and closed to the public and the media.
State Police say Snook, a 10-year State Police veteran, pushed a DMV employee out of the way after being shot by Rose, who then continued shooting at him.
Rose was shot by a New Castle County police officer through a window.
Snook and Rose were taken to the hospital immediately following the incident, where both died.
The other three people injured, including a second state trooper, had minor, non-gunshot-related injuries and were not taken to the hospital.