State Police say 'fugitive' killed in police shooting Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a police shooting in the New Castle area Thursday that left one man dead and two troopers injured.

State Police say a trooper shot a 28-year-old man near the Lowe’s and Delaware DMV facility on Hessler Boulevard.

According to State Police, detectives from the New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operations response team went to the Lowe’s shortly before 7:30 am – responding to a report of a known fugitive shoplifting there.

State Police say detectives saw the man fleeing with merchandise. He did not respond to commands to stop and then got into a car and hit an unmarked State Police vehicle.

“While attempting to take the man into custody, he did not reply to multiple command to stop and he physically resisted when trooper tried to remove him from the car. Trooper shot the man when he continued to drive in a manner that put officers in imminent danger,” said Delaware State Police spokesman Sergeant Leonard DeMalto

He says police performed first aid on the man until he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released pending notification of family.

The two troopers injured were treated and released from the hospital.

The troopers involvd in the shooting are on administrative leave while a use of force investigation is conducted.