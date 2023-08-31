© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

State Police say 'fugitive' killed in police shooting Thursday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 31, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Delaware State Police are investigating a police shooting in the New Castle area Thursday that left one man dead and two troopers injured.

State Police say a trooper shot a 28-year-old man near the Lowe’s and Delaware DMV facility on Hessler Boulevard.

According to State Police, detectives from the New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware State Police Special Operations response team went to the Lowe’s shortly before 7:30 am – responding to a report of a known fugitive shoplifting there.

State Police say detectives saw the man fleeing with merchandise. He did not respond to commands to stop and then got into a car and hit an unmarked State Police vehicle.

“While attempting to take the man into custody, he did not reply to multiple command to stop and he physically resisted when trooper tried to remove him from the car.  Trooper shot the man when he continued to drive in a manner that put officers in imminent danger,” said Delaware State Police spokesman Sergeant Leonard DeMalto

He says police performed first aid on the man until he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released pending notification of family.

The two troopers injured were treated and released from the hospital.

The troopers involvd in the shooting are on administrative leave while a use of force investigation is conducted.

Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne