Miracle Ice Arena making strides, according to board members

The Miracle Ice Arena project is run by volunteers, mostly from Sussex County, hoping to build a 5-million-dollar ice rink. The goal is to replace the Centre Ice Rink, which was shuttered by the Delaware State Fair last May

Miracle Ice Board Member Chris Steele says Centre Ice Rink was the only rink in southern Delaware and its closure has affected more than just student athletes.

“For over 1,000 people this is what they did. That goes all the way from our brand-new learner skaters, at six-years-old, all the way up to our disabled veterans Wounded Warriors team.” he told DPM.

Steele says he and his two kids now go out of their way to find late ice time at rinks in northern Delaware- costing them time and money

“And I know so many people in our program can’t do that. And they’ve had to tell their kids or their family ‘Hey, this one thing that I did, that you really enjoyed watching dad or Uncle Bill doing, is gone away.’” he said.

The Miracle Ice project is making progress according to Steele. He points to the organization becoming an official 501(3)(c) non-profit, as a big step.

“It’s very important for the support of people and local businesses to make those tax-deductible contributions” he said.

Steele adds the project also received a letter of intent from a local builder, granting the organization permission to build on a piece of land if funds are raised.

Steele says that the $5 million dollar total is the bare minimum needed to start construction. He notes that once that goal is met, construction of the arena is predicted to take between 12 and 18 months to complete.

So far the organization has raised at least $3,000 according to their GoFundMe page, but they're also accepting donations through several other methods like Zeffy, as well as various donation tier levels and sponsorship opportunities.