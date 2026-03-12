Allen Harim cited for wastewater violation

DNREC cites Allen Harim for ongoing wastewater violations.

The Allen Harim poultry processing facility in Harbeson was cited by DNREC for “exceeding effluent limitations of nitrogen”, meaning the site exceeded nitrogen levels permissible in the plant's wastewater by state law.

DNREC’s violation notice, issued earlier this month, says the plant has been violating that limit since January 27th. It notes that plant staff called the violation in, and said the plant was having difficulty processing the nitrogen due to “unseasonably cold temperatures”

DNREC says Allen Harim met with its wastewater disposal partner Artisan Wastewater Management on February 3rd and an action plan was submitted to DNREC on February 6th detailing how the plant would reduce nitrogen levels.

Allen Harim Farms did not respond to DPM’s request for comment. Artisan Spokesperson Virginia Eisenbrey told the News Journal /DelawareOnline that the company is continuing to work with Allen Harim and regulators.

DNREC says that Allen Harim has implemented several corrective measures to reduce nitrogen levels and stabilize treatment system performance since February 6th.

As of March 10th, DNREC spokesperson told the Delaware News Journal that ""Allen Harim continues to perform corrective measures to address ongoing violations, and progress has been made. However, a return to compliance has not yet been achieved."