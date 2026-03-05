© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your State. Your Stories. Your Station. Support the station that serves Delaware →

US-Israel strikes continue as Iran war enters sixth day

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock,
Michel Martin
Published March 5, 2026 at 6:56 AM EST

Middle East war enters 6th day with Israel and the U.S. continuing to hit Iran as the conflict continues to spread across the region.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin