Delaware Supreme Court Justice won't seek reappointment after term ends in July

A Delaware Supreme Court Justice announced Monday that she is leaving once her 12-term ends in July.

State of Delaware Delaware Supreme Court Justice Karen L. Valihura

According to an announcement from Delaware’s Administrative Office, Justice Karen Valihura told Gov. Matt Meyer in a letter that she won’t seek reappointment after her current term. She told the governor that wants to continue serving the public in the next phase of her legal career.

Delaware’s Supreme Court Justices serve 12-year terms, but do not have term limits. Appointed by then-governor Jack Markell in 2014, Valihura is the longest sitting of Delaware’s four justices and chief justice. When she took her seat, she was the second-ever woman appointed to the state’s highest court. She briefly filled in as the court’s chief justice in 2019 and is the first woman to hold that role.

Her announcement means Gov. Meyer will appoint a new justice to the seat from a list provided by Delaware’s Judicial Nominating Commission. It’s a fifteen-member group, fourteen of whom the governor appoints.

This will be Meyer’s first appointment to Delaware’s highest court. No other justices currently serving on the Delaware Supreme Court will be up for reappointment during his current term as governor.

Before serving on Delaware's Supreme Court, Valihura was a litigation partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP, which is one of the highest grossing law firms in the US.

