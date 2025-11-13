© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's inside released Epstein documents?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:11 PM EST
A protester holds a sign related to the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign related to the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2025. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

A trove of documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, financier and convicted sex offender, including emails and texts, was released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

President Trump’s name appears multiple times, raising questions about what he may have known about Epstein’s crimes.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Washington Post senior White House reporter Isaac Arnsdorf about what these documents reveal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom